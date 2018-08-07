More on Redwood Trust Q2: Interest income, book value rises from Q1

Aug. 07, 2018 6:01 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)RWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Q2 core earnings of $36M, or 41 cents per share, fell from $58M, 60 cents, in Q1. Q2 core EPS, though, exceeded consensus by 2 cents.
  • Interest income rose to $83M from $77M in Q1 and $59M a year ago; net interest income of $35M is unchanged from Q1 and year-ago quarter.
  • Book value per common share increased to $16.23 from $16.12 at March 31, 2018.
  • Economic return slipped to 2.5% from 3.6% for Q1 and 2.9% a year ago.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: Redwood Trust beats by $0.02, beats on net interest income (Aug. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.