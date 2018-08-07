More on Redwood Trust Q2: Interest income, book value rises from Q1
Aug. 07, 2018 6:01 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)RWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Q2 core earnings of $36M, or 41 cents per share, fell from $58M, 60 cents, in Q1. Q2 core EPS, though, exceeded consensus by 2 cents.
- Interest income rose to $83M from $77M in Q1 and $59M a year ago; net interest income of $35M is unchanged from Q1 and year-ago quarter.
- Book value per common share increased to $16.23 from $16.12 at March 31, 2018.
- Economic return slipped to 2.5% from 3.6% for Q1 and 2.9% a year ago.
- Source: Press Release
- Previously: Redwood Trust beats by $0.02, beats on net interest income (Aug. 7)