Inseego +9.8% after revenue beat, solid guidance

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 9.8% in moderate after-hours trading following a beat on Q2 revenues (despite a double-digit decline) that contained upbeat current-quarter guidance.

Gross profit ticked up slightly to $17.66M; operating loss narrowed substantially, to $822,000 from a year-ago loss of $5.6M, on substantially lower operating expenses.

Net loss narrowed to $6.68M from a year-ago loss of $12M.

Revenue by segment: IoT and Mobile Solutions, $31.7M (down 26.6%); Enterprise SaaS solutions, $17.3M (up 4%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $49M-$56M (above consensus for $47.7M) and EBITDA of $3.8M-$4.8M (vs. $4.7M consensus).

Cash and equivalents came to $18.9M.

