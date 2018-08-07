CBS ropes AT&T into legal fight with Redstone, NAI

Mired in a legal fight with its parent company, CBS has filed a subpoena seeking information from AT&T (NYSE:T) on talks it had with the parent, National Amusements, about a potential acquisition of CBS.

That would pertain to CBS arguments that NAI has pursued a re-merger of CBS with Viacom (VIA, VIAB) in the face of what might be superior deals for shareholders by combining with another company, the WSJ notes.

CBS has clashed with NAI's Shari Redstone over her attempts to recombine CBS and Viacom, and has worked to strip voting control from NAI.

CBS wants to see documents of communication from 2016 between Redstone and AT&T relating to "a potential merger, combination, or other strategic transaction” with CBS, Viacom or both.