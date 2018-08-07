Scripps sells eight stations in new radio divestiture

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) is selling eight of its radio stations for a combined $8M.

It's selling four stations in Tucson, Ariz. (KMXZ, KFFN, KQTH and KTGV), and four in Boise, Idaho (KJOT, KQXR, KRVB, and KTHI) to Lotus Communications.

It's the third in a series of divestments for Scripps, which has been pursuing a sale of its 34-station portfolio.

Lotus already operates four stations in the Tucson market and will divest KQTH and KTGV in order to fall under the FCC single-market ownership cap.