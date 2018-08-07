Parsley Energy -6% as tight labor, steel tariffs lead to higher spending outlook

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -6.2% after-hours even after reporting a slight Q2 earnings miss and doubling revenues from the year-ago quarter while raising full-year production guidance, as higher well costs prompt the company to raise its spending forecast.

PE says Q2 production jumped 57% Y/Y and 14% Q/Q to 107.8K boe/day, and raises its FY 2018 production guidance to 106K-11K boe/day from 98K-108K bbl/day previously, and lifts net oil production guidance to 68K-70.5K bbl/day from 65K-70K bbl/day.

PE placed 45 gross (44 net) operated horizontal wells on production during Q2, more than expected, driven by operational efficiency gains and acreage trades that increased PE's average working interest; the company raises the number of operated horizontal wells it expects to place on production in 2018 to 158 net wells from 144 previously.

The company also raises its full-year capex outlook to $1.65B-$1.75B from $1.35B-$1.55B, as labor tightness and the imposition of steel tariffs translate to higher well costs.