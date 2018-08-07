Continental Resources edges up after Q2 earnings, higher production view

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +0.5% after-hours following better than expected Q2 earnings and an upward revision to its full-year production forecast.

Q2 production rose 26% Y/Y to ~284K boe/day, including a 35% jump in North Dakota's Bakken shale to 151.8K boe/day, accounting for more than half of CLR’s total production; the company expects to add one rig in the Bakken by year-end, bringing its total there to seven.

CLR lifts the lower end of its FY 2018 production guidance by 5K boe/day to 290K-300K boe/day and raises its projected year-end exit rate to 315K-325K boe/day from 302K-315K boe/day, citing improved performance in the Bakken, realized operational efficiencies and the reallocation of rigs to higher, non-carried working interest wells in Oklahoma's SCOOP and STACK plays.

CLR also raises its full-year capex forecast to $2.7B from $2.3B, of which ~$275M is associated with a mineral rights deal CLR announced this week with Franco-Nevada.

The company plans to allocate $200M to increased drilling and completions activity, adding three rigs by year-end, with a third of the spending focused on the Bakken shale and the remainder to Oklahoma.

CLR also improved guidance for select FY 2018 operating expenses, including lowering the upper end of its outlook for DD&A by $1/boe to $17-$18/boe due to strong well productivity and capital efficiency.