TiVo loses another patent battle to Comcast

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is dinged again in a patent licensing fight against Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), losing a ruling at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Patent 8,621,512 -- for an interactive program guide that lets users watch one program while recording another -- is invalid, the PTAB says.

It's an obvious variation of earlier know-how, the board says.

Comcast has filed more than three dozen petitions challenging patents held by Tivo's Rovi and Viveo units.

Source: Bloomberg