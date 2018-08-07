Cimarex Energy -5.5% after Q2 earnings miss, production slips from Q1

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) -5.5% after-hours as it misses Q2 earnings expectations while revenues rise 22% Y/Y to $556M.

XEC says total Q2 production volumes averaged 211.4K boe/day, with oil production rising 7% Y/Y but falling 5% Q/Q to 61.6K bbl/day.

XEC says both oil and natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials, with the realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $8.05/bbl in the quarter compared to $3.12/bbl in Q1 and $4.14/bbl in the year-ago quarter.

Driven by the number of wells expected to be brought on production in H2 - 86 wells vs. 38 wells in H1 - XEC continues to expect 20%-25% Y/Y oil production growth.

XEC forecasts Q3 production volumes of 206K-215K boe/day, with oil volumes estimated at 61.5K-64.5K bbl/day, and FY 2018 production is seen rising 14%-18% Y/Y to 214K-221K boe/day with annual oil volumes expected to grow 20%-25% to 66K-68K bbl/day.