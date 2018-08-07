Salesforce names Block as co-CEO with Benioff

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) promotes current COO Keith Block as its new co-CEO, working alongside co-CEO Marc Benioff, who remains chairman of the company he co-founded in 1999.

The appointment of Block, who joined CRM in 2013 from Oracle and has been COO since February 2016, makes him the logical successor to Benioff to eventually run the company.

Under the new dual leadership, Benioff will lead CRM's vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture, while Block will lead the company's growth strategy, execution and operations.