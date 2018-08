China shares skid on fresh U.S. tariffs

China's exports growth unexpectedly accelerated in July despite fresh American tariffs, with its closely watched surplus with the U.S. dipping only slightly to $28.09B last month from a record $28.97B in June.

The two sides have also shown no signs of letting up, with the U.S. finalizing plans overnight to begin collecting 25% tariffs on another $16B in Chinese goods - across 279 product lines - on Aug. 23.

Shanghai -1.2% to 2,745.

