U.K. struggles to hire amid Brexit backlash

Traders are continuing to monitor developments around Brexit.

A monthly survey published today by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showed that U.K. hiring slowed last month, as employers reported a shortage of EU migrant workers available for work.

The Bank of England is also due to release a report on domestic business conditions this morning, which will likely provide insight into Brexit business sentiment .

Sterling -0.3% to $1.2896.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP