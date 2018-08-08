Zogenix annouonces pricing of common stock

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) +0.57% priced an underwritten public offering of 6M common shares at $52/share for gross proceeds of ~$312M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.9M common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 10, 2018,

Net proceeds shall be used to fund regulatory submissions and commercial infrastructure of ZX008 for Dravet syndrome, to fund clinical research and development of ZX008, including Phase 3 clinical development for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

