Electrolux divests BEAM and sanitaire in north america

Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum cleaner businesses in North America, including the brands Sanitaire and BEAM to BISSELL Inc. The divested operations had combined revenues of ~$70M in FY2017.

"This is an important strategic step to support our profitable growth journey and further investments in innovation. We have an exciting pipeline of launches for this year and next, as we continue to build a responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux Home Care & SDA. "Both BEAM and Sanitaire are strong brands with excellent products that will have better opportunities to grow with their new owners."

The transactions are not expected to result in any material changes to future earnings or net one-off effects on the Group income statement.