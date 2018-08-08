GlobalSCAPE announces reduction in force

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) to reduce workforce by ~40 employees as part of continued cost realignment

The company expects to incur total restructuring charges in 3Q18 ~$0.4M on a pre-tax basis.

The Company has been executing a strategy to streamline its organization around its flagship offering – Enhanced File Transfer™ (EFT™). These changes apply globally, although the changes are mainly focused in North America. Part of this strategy is to enable GlobalSCAPE (GSB) to better focus on its customers running EFT while remaining agile enough to adjust to market demands.

Press Release