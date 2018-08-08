Progenics Pharmaceuticals prices equity offering, shares down 7% premarket

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) has priced public offering of 9,090,909 common stock at $8.25 per share for estimated gross proceeds of ~$75M.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 10.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,363,636 shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development and general corporate purposes and may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire, license or invest in businesses, products, product candidates, technologies, intellectual property or other assets that are complementary to its own.

PGNX -6.9% premarket.

