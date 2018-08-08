Bitcoin under $6,500 on delayed SEC decision

Things were looking up for bitcoin in July, with the crypto reaching as high as $8,496, but its latest descent has seen the digital currency fall overnight to under $6,500.

The move was accelerated after the SEC pushed back an eagerly-waited decision on the SolidX Bitcoin ETF, sponsored by SolidX Management with marketing assistance from Van Eck Securities.

A verdict is now expected by the end of September.

Bitcoin -3.4% to $6,489

