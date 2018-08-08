ACI Worldwide announces upsize and pricing of senior notes

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has priced an upsized offering of $400M (from $300M) of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026.

The issuance of the notes is anticipated to close on August 21.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem in full its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020 and to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2020 notes, to repay a portion of the outstanding amount under the term loan portion of its credit facility and for general corporate purposes.