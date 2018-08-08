Avante Logixx announces acquisition of Watermark Security Inc.

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) has acquired all the outstanding shares of Watermark Security Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The transaction closed after market hours on August 7 with an effective date of August 1, 2018.

Craig Campbell, CEO of Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) said, “Watermark’s underlying core business of providing complete security solutions to premium customers aligns well with Avante’s core business and our renewed strategy. Muskoka’s slogan ‘Once discovered, never forgotten’ is very fitting as we continue our geographic expansion. Watermark’s current clients will certainly not forget Avante now that they have discovered us. Welcome to Avante!”