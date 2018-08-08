Ohio special election too close to call

The congressional special election in Ohio went down to the wire Tuesday night, with Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor separated by 1,754 votes, making the race too close to call.

More than 3,400 provisional votes and 5,048 outstanding absentee ballots - nearly quadruple the margin - remain to be counted, but that didn't stop the GOP from claiming victory.

Both parties see the election as a potential bellwether of the Democrats' chances of picking up the 23 seats they need to flip the House in November.

