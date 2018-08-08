Novo Nordisk Q2 top line off 4%; earnings up 4%; shares down 5% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q2 results (DKK): Revenues: 27,407M (-4.3%); Diabetes Care and Obesity: 23,033M (-3.1%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,374M (-10.1%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,357M (-10%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,936M (-3%); Premix insulin: 2,587M (-4%); Human insulin: 2,335M (-5%); Total GLP-1: 5,924M (+3%); Obesity (Saxenda): 883M (+29%); Haemophilia: 2,294M (-16%); Growth disorders: 1,703M (+1%).

Net Income: 10,343M (+3.9%); EPS: 4.26 (+6.2%); CF Flow Ops: 25,585M (+15.2%).

2018 Guidance: Sales growth (in local currencies): 3% - 5% (unch); Operating profit (in local currencies): 2% - 5% (unch); CAPEX: Around DKK9.5B (unch); Free cash flow: DKK27 - 32B (unch).