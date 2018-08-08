Futures flat as S&P nears record

Despite elevated trade tensions with China, positive sentiment is being seen from a strong Q2 earnings season, although U.S. futures are hugging the flatline ahead of the open.

The S&P 500 now stand less than half a percent off the record 2,872.87 seen in January, reassuring investors who have worried in recent months that almost a decade of gains on Wall Street might be ending.

79% of S&P 500 companies have so far topped estimates this quarter, and if the beat rate holds, it will be the highest on record, dating back to Q1 of 1994.

Oil is up 0.1% at $69.27/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1220/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.97%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV