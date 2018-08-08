Vitamin Shoppe +1% post Q2 results

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales fell 1.1% in Q2.
Digital comparable net sales rose 36.9%.
Gross margin rate up 60 bps to 33.4%, primarily due to improvements in margin from more favorable pricing and promotions and lower costs through vendor partnerships.
SG&A expense rate grew 180 bps to 29.3%, primarily the result of deleverage in store payroll and store operating costs as well as increased health care costs.
Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 130 bps to 4%.
Store count +1 Y/Y to 782.
On May 7, the company completed the sale of Nutri-Force, its manufacturing business.
FY2018 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digits; Gross margin rate: 30.5% to 31%; SG&A expense rate: $340M to $345M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$30M.
VSI +1.04% premarket.
Previously: Vitamin Shoppe EPS of $0.31 (Aug. 8)
Now read: GNC: Our Valuation »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox