Vitamin Shoppe +1% post Q2 results

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales fell 1.1% in Q2.

Digital comparable net sales rose 36.9%.

Gross margin rate up 60 bps to 33.4%, primarily due to improvements in margin from more favorable pricing and promotions and lower costs through vendor partnerships.

SG&A expense rate grew 180 bps to 29.3%, primarily the result of deleverage in store payroll and store operating costs as well as increased health care costs.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 130 bps to 4%.

Store count +1 Y/Y to 782.

On May 7, the company completed the sale of Nutri-Force, its manufacturing business.

FY2018 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digits; Gross margin rate: 30.5% to 31%; SG&A expense rate: $340M to $345M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$30M.

VSI +1.04% premarket.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe EPS of $0.31 (Aug. 8)