United Therapeutics' treprostinil successful in late-stage PAH study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, FREEDOM-EV, evaluating United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) Orenitram (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) met the primary endpoint of delayed time to first clinical worsening event.

Orenitram, taken with an oral PAH background therapy, decreased the risk of a mortality/morbidity event by 26% compared to placebo (p=0.0391).

Analyses of secondary endpoints, including the change from baseline in six-minute walk distance, N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide levels and combined 6MWD and shortness of breath test (Borg dyspnea score) at week 24, are ongoing.

The company plans to submit the results to the FDA for inclusion in Orenitram's label. It is evaluating whether the data could support ex-U.S. marketing applications.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.