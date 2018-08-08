Alliance One and France Tabac enter into an agreement to expand European flue-cured Virginia tobacco footprint

Alliance One Rotag AG, a German subsidiary of Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) and France Tabac Union de Sociétés Coopératives Agricoles entered into an agreement for the sourcing, processing and marketing of high-quality flue-cured Virginia shisha style tobacco.

"French, German and Polish flue-cured Virginia tobacco are recognized worldwide for their quality and unique nature, and this agreement will position us to meet the needs of a growing shisha market, while we continue to serve the needs of our traditional customers," said Scott Burmeister, Alliance One Regional Director for Europe. "Our agreement with France Tabac will enable us to deliver enhanced value for shisha and traditional customers as we combine France Tabac's experience and capabilities in producing high-quality French shisha style tobaccos with Alliance One's international footprint."