KKR Real Estate Finance reports pricing of 5M-share offering

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will receive $100M gross proceeds from public offering of 5M common shares.

KREF says shares will be offered from time-to-time for sale in one or more transactions on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market, "through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices."

Offering is expected to close Aug. 10, 2018.

Source: Press Release

Previously: KKR Real Estate Finance launches public offering of 5M shares (Aug. 7)