Michael Kors +3% after strong earnings

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is on watch after blowing past consensus estimates with its FQ1 report on the back of 26% revenue growth.

Retail revenue was up 3.2% during the quarter, while wholesale revenue increased 19.5%.

Gross profit ran up to 62.6% of sales from 60.3% a year ago. Income from operations was 19.4% of sales vs. 15.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, MK sees Q2 revenue of $1.26B vs. $1.27B consensus and full-year revenue of $5.125B vs. $5.10B prior and $5.09B consensus. The full-year EPS outlook was raised to $4.90 to $5.00 from $4.65 to $4.75.

Shares of Michael Kors are up 3.05% in premarket trading to $67.60.

