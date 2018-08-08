Morgan Stanley: Can Musk really take Tesla private?

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas questions the feasibility of a potential Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) take-private transaction in a note to clients this morning.

The opener: "Elon Musk argues that Tesla could do better without the distraction and short-termism of the public market. We get that. What's harder to get is if the capital markets can support an LBO and if Tesla can support far greater financial leverage. Isn't this the moment investors waited for to exit?"

Jonas notes that taking TSLA private assumes either: (1) that it's on the verge of generating self-sustaining cash flows or, (2) that it can tap into a range of strategic sources of capital not previously at its disposal.

Musk's recent attempts to support TSLA's share price seem bizarre if the plan was to take it public. "Why announce it to the world in this way... which could significantly contribute to the required premium and leverage?"

The LBO math required to support $420/share is extremely aggressive. Jonas comes up with Ebitda margins of 15% with a 15x exit Ebitda multiple, or 20% exit Ebitda margins with an 11x exit Ebitda multiple.

The closer: the benefits of being private are outweighed by the risks of added financial leverage, which can be even more strategically limiting.

About 100K TSLA shares have changed hands premarket, currently trading at $377.