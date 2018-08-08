Starwood Property to buy energy project debt financing unit from GE Capital for $2.56B

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) agrees to buy GE Capital's (NYSE:GE) Energy Financial Services' project finance debt business and loan portfolio for $2.56B, including $400M of unfunded loan commitments.

Sees acquisition accretive to core earnings.

Expects to finance the transaction with a new secured term loan facility from MUFG with an initial advance of about $1.7B and committed capacity for future funding obligations in the loan portfolio.

Starwood also has ample available liquidity in addition to a $600M committed acquisition facility from Credit Suisse and Citigroup Global Markets to fund the balance of the purchase price.

GE's energy project finance debt business has 21 full-time employees across loan origination, underwriting, capital markets, and asset management. The loan portfolio has 51 senior loans secured by energy infrastructure real assets.

Acquired loan portfolio is 97% floating-rate, making it positively correlated to rising interest rates.

Starwood says the acquisition complements its energy group's platform, which specializes in energy infrastructure equity investments.

Source: Press Release

