Weibo +2.4% on Q2 beats, MAU and DAU growth

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) gains 2.4% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 68% Y/Y. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $465M to $475M (consensus: $469.33M.)

Revenue: Ad and marketing revenue was $369.9M (+69% Y/Y). Value-added service revenue was $56.6M (+62%).

Monthly active users had a net addition of about 70M users Y/Y to 431M. Mobile MAUs represented 93% of the total.

Average daily users added approximately 31M users Y/Y to reach 190M.

Press release.

Previously: Weibo beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)