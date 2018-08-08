WSJ: Goldman Sachs pursuing first contract for liquid natural gas

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is in talks with Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) to buy a cargo of liquefied natural gas, in an attempt to give the Wall Street firm a toehold in the LNG trading market, WSJ reports.

The cargo would come from Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana, which exported 1.94B cf/day in 2017, according to the report.

GS is under pressure to improve results in its commodities trading business, which posted its worst year on record in 2017, and some analysts expect LNG trading eventually to resemble the crude oil market in its size.

GS reportedly would look to quickly resell the gas to another party, which avoids the dangers associated with a weeks-long ocean voyage but leaves it bearing the risk if it cannot find a buyer or if prices swing; the average spot cargo leaving the U.S. is worth ~$30M at current prices, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Four European trading houses - Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol - traded ~$10B worth of LNG in 2017, accounting for 9% of global trade, Wood Mackenzie says.

