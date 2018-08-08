Western Gas Partners prices $750M of senior notes

Aug. 08, 2018 7:30 AM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)WESBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) has priced an offering of $400 M in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2028 at 99.818% of their face value and $350M in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2048 at 98.912% of their face value.
  • The offering of the senior notes is expected to close on August 9.
  • Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay the partnership's maturing 2.600% Senior Notes due 2018, repay amounts outstanding under the partnership's revolving credit facility, and for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures.
  • WES +1.08% premarket.
