Hostess Brands -17% after guidance slash

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) spiral lower in early trading after the company misses consensus estimates with its Q2 report and sets a lower guidance range.

The food company sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $190M to $200M vs. $220M to $230M prior and EPS of $0.52 to $0.58 vs. $0.65 to $0.70 prior.

Hostess says it lost promotional support from a large retail partner and is seeing "escalating" inflationary pressures, including with transportation and other supply chain costs.

Shares of Hostess are down 17.14% in premarket trading to $11.55. The 52-week low on Hostess is $11.00.

