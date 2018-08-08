FDA Ad Com backs Insmed's ALIS for subpopulation of patients with NTM lung disease caused by MAC

An FDA advisory committee voted 12-2 yesterday in favor of the safety and effectiveness of Insmed's (NASDAQ:INSM) ALIS (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the treatment of adults with nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) who have limited or no treatment options, but not the broader population of adult patients with NTM lung disease caused by MAC.

The committee also backed the surrogate endpoint of sputum culture conversion used in the Phase 3 CONVERT study as reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

If approved, ALIS will be the only therapy in the U.S. specifically indicated for NTM lung disease caused by MAC.