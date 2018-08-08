More on Starwood Property Trust Q2: $2.0B loan originations, deployed $2.8B

Starwood Property Trust Q2 core earnings $148.4M, or 54 cents per share, exceeding average analyst estimate by a penny.

Every business line continued to perform "at or above our expectations," says Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

Record $2.0B of loan originations.

Deployed $2.8B of capital during the quarter, including $2.2B in lending segment.

Total revenue $269.6M, including $141.7M of interest income from loans.

Undepreciated book value per share $17.85 vs. $17.80 as of March 30, 2018.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Starwood Property to buy energy project debt financing unit from GE Capital for $2.56B (Aug. 8)