More on Kelly Services' Q2 mixed results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue rose 3% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Total Americas revenue from services up 1.9% to $1.08B (+2% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services grew 12% to $297.9M (+7% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $604M (+4.9%); Global talent solutions: $500.7M (-0.9%); International staffing: $286.6M (+11.6%).

Gross margin rate +10 bps to 17.3%.

SG&A expense rate deleveraged 30 bps to 15.9%.

Operating margin rate flat at 1.5%.

KELYA -0.74% premarket.

Previously: Kelly Services beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)