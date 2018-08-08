Avis -6.5% after cutting guidance

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) swings lower after setting profit guidance below expectations.

The company expects FY18 revenue of $9.05B to $9.30B vs. $9.2B to $9.45B prior and $9.24B consensus. Avis sees FY18 EPS of $3.00 to $3.85 vs. $2.90 to $3.75 prior and $3.54 consensus. The outlook for adjusted EBITDA is for $740M to $820M.

Shares of Avis are down 6.56% in premarket trading after running up 8.27% yesterday just ahead of the earnings report.

Previously: Avis Budget EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 7)