Gogo +10.4% on Q2 beats with net loss improvement

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) gains 10.4% premarket after Q2 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates with revenue up 32% Y/Y.

Reaffirmed FY18 guidance has revenue of $865M to $935M (consensus: $877.16M) with the increase in 2Ku aircraft online to be at the low end of 550 to 650. Capex expected from $150M to $170M with cash capex from $110M to $130M. Adjusted EBITDA seen from $35M to $45M.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Business Aviation revenue totaled $74.2M, up 28% on the year. Commercial Aviation North America gained 19% to $119.7M (+19%). Commercial Aviation Rest of World came in at $33.6M, up from $14.1M.

Key metrics: Total 2Ku aircraft online reached 785 on 12 airlines, up 139 incremental aircraft. Net loss improved 16% on the year to $37.2M on increased BA performance and reductions in CA operating spend. Adjusted EBITDA grew 90% to $18.9M. Capex decreased over 29% to $52.5M while cash capex decreased 30% to $46.2M. Cash and equivalents were $263.6M at the end of the period.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here

