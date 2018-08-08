Glencore notches record H1 profit but misses expectations

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) reports record H1 earnings of $2.78B, up 13% Y/Y from $2.45B in the year-ago period, while revenue rose 8% to $108.6B, sparked by higher commodity prices.

But shares are -1.1% in London trading as H1 EBITDA of $8.3B rose 23% Y/Y to reach a record for a six-month period but came in below the analyst consensus forecast of $8.5B.

While remaining "highly confident" in the strength of Glencore's underlying business, CEO Ivan Glasenberg says H1 was volatile for commodities producers due to a strong U.S. dollar and "the heightened risk of more aggressive U.S. trade policies," and "widespread concerns about the sustainability of Chinese growth" have resurfaced, weighing on metals prices.

Glasenberg says Glencore's focus would be on “creating value for shareholders through the disciplined allocation of long-term capital,” reflecting a shift in market expectations that the company would make acquisitions.