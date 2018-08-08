Strongbridge Bio's Recorlev successful in late-stage study; shares up 30% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) is up 30% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SONICS, evaluating RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) in patients with an adrenal gland disorder called endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Open-label, single-arm SONICS met the primary endpoint of a statistically valid proportion of patients (30%) achieving normalization of mean urinary free cortisol following six months of maintenance treatment with RECORLEV without a dose increase.

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

On the safety front, 12.8% (n=12) of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events. 14.9% (n=14) experienced one or more serious adverse events, four considered drug-related. There was one death (colon cancer) that was not considered related to treatment.

The most common adverse events were nausea (32%), headache (28%), peripheral edema (19%) and hypertension (17%).

10.6% of participants experienced at least a 3x upper limit of normal (UPN) in ALT levels (liver enzyme indicating increased stress) while 3.2% experienced a 5x UPN event.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.