Sina +6.4% on Q2 beats

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) shares are up 6.4% premarket after Q2 results that beat analyst estimates with revenue up 50% Y/Y and EPS at $0.89.

Ad revenue grew 54% Y/Y to $454.1M. Non-ad sales increased 31% Y/Y to $83.3M.

Non-GAAP income from operations gained 38% Y/Y to $159.1M. Net income attributable to Sina was $66.5M.

Gross margin was 80%, up 6 percentage points on the year. Ad gross margin grew 6 points in the period and non-advertising gross margin was up 1 point.

Share repurchase: Board approves a new share repurchase plan for up to $500M through December 2019.

Earnings call starts at 8:10 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

