Oaktree Specialty Lending +2.2% after Q2 NII per share matches consensus

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) rose 2.2% in premarket trading after posting Q2 net investment income per share of 10 cents that matched consensus

NII per share compares with 11 cents in Q1 and 14 cents a year ago.

Q2 EPS of 17 cents, rose from 14 cents in Q1 and compares with a year-ago loss of 4 cents.

Q2 total interest income was $26.6M, essentially flat with Q1 and down from $38.8M a year ago.

Total investment income fell to $31.8M from $34.8M in Q1 and $44.9M a year ago.

Net asset value per share $5.95 at June 30, 2018 increased from $5.87 at March 31, 2018.

During the quarter, OCSL originated $379.8M of investment commitments, including investments in 24 new and 4 existing portfolio companies, and funded $389.0M of investments across new and existing portfolio companies.

Received $280.7M of proceeds from various prepayments, exits, other paydowns, and sales and exited 28 investments.

