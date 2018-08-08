Tesla shorts put to the test

There's no getting around that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shorts have some decisions to make as they face paper losses and potential margins calls.

Cumulative mark-to-market paper losses for Tesla short sellers this year is about $3B, according to data from financial technology and analytics firm S3 Partners.

"Surprisingly, with Tesla’s stock price up 29% since their August earnings report, shares shorted has not decreased appreciably, down only 316k shares or less than 1%. Even after incurring over $1.5 billion in mark-to-market losses in August, short sellers have kept their positions and conviction," notes S3.

Will shorts stick it out? Some Wall Street analysts expect the short-selling community to dig in even deeper on their lack of conviction that Tesla will actually go private at $420 per share. "The capital structure is the most uncertain element about this development revealed via Twitter, as an LBO model would not work if existing investors were to remain as Mr. Musk claims they will," says Cowen's Jeffrey Osbourne. Meanwhile, Baird's Ben Kallo expects short covering to accelerate as some investors push Tesla for an even higher premium. The deciding factor could be either confirmation of buyout funding from a heavyweight (Chinese govt, Saudi wealth fund, shareholder group) or indications that Elon Musk doesn't have all the funding cards lined up.