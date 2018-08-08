Endo Q2 beat propels shares, up 14% premarket

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is up 14% premarket on modest volume on the heels of better-than-expected Q2 results. Highlights:

Revenues were down 18% to $715M due to the loss of first-to-file marketing exclusivity in H1 2017 for ezetimibe tablets, more competition, certain product discontinuations, the voluntary withdrawal of OPANA ER and the divestment of its South African and Mexican businesses, Litha and Somar.

GAAP net loss was $52M (+92.5%) due to lower impairment charges.

Non-GAAP earnings were $172M (-15%) due mainly to lower sales of ezetimibe tablets, the divestment of Litha and Somar and the withdrawal of OPANA ER.

2018 guidance: Revenues: $2.75B - 2.85B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.60; non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.27B - 1.33B.