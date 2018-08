Premarket analyst action - healthcare

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $211 (64% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 1% premarket.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Neutral with a $55 (7% downside risk) price target at Atlantic Equities.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer after Express Scripts decision to drop Mavyret from formulary. Shares down 3% premarket.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James after Q2 results. Shares down 2% premarket.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) downgraded to Neutral at ROTH Capital.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $46 (18% downside risk) price target at BMO Research after disappointing SPK-8011 data. Shares up a fraction premarket.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $40 (3% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Downgraded to Equal Weight with a $46 price target at Stephens.