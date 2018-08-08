Lumentum +6.4% on Q4 beats, upside revenue guide

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) trades up 6.4% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 35% Y/Y and EPS coming in at $0.95. Q1 guidance has upside revenue from $340M to $360M (consensus: $337.25M) and EPS from $0.90 to $1.10 (consensus: $0.92) with the operating margin from 19% to 21%.

Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $244.9M (+31% Y/Y); Lasers, $56.2M (+57%).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.8%, up 860 basis points on the year. Gross margin was 37.2%, up 430 bps.

Cash and equivalents totaled $711.5M at the end of the period.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

