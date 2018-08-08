Endo International up 14% on Q2 results; raises guidance

Endo International (ENDP) Q2 results: Revenues: $714.7M (-18.4%).

Total U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals: $212.6M (-13%); Total U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables: $217.8M (+21%); Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals: $241.2M (-37%); Total International Pharmaceuticals: $43M (-36%).

Net Loss: ($52.5M) (+92.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $172.2M (-16.9%); Loss Per Share: ($0.23) (+92.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.76 (-18.3%); CF Flow Ops: $219.1M (-35.4%).

Q2 XIAFLEX franchise revenues are $64M, up 27% Y/Y.

The Company entered into exclusive licensing agreement with Nevakar for the development of five 505(b)(2) injectable products.

Top-line results for Phase 3 trials for CCH for the treatment of cellulite expected in Q4.

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $2.75B - 2.85B from $2.6B - 2.8B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.60 from $2.15 - 2.55; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.27B - 1.33B from $1.2B - 1.3B.