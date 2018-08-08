AstraZeneca to settle two lawsuits in Texas for $110M

Reuters reports that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has agreed to pay $110M to settle two lawsuits brought by the Texas Attorney General's office related to alleged misbehavior promoting antipsychotic med Seroquel and high cholesterol med Crestor.

It will pay $90M to settle charges that it promoted Seroquel for unapproved uses and $20M over allegations that it misrepresented the benefits of Crestor.

Texas had sought $5B for violating the state's Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.

Unsurprisingly, the company denies any wrongdoing and makes "no concessions" or "admissions of guilt" in the settlement.

Shares are off a fraction premarket.