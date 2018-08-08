Boot Barn +12% as sales momentum impresses

Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) is higher after posting double-digit same-store sales growth in Q2 and seeing merchandise margins widen.

The strong earnings report isn't being overlooked by analysts. Pivotal Research Group lifts its price target on Boot Barn to $24 on its view that the retailer's guidance may have arrived on the light side. JPMorgan takes its PT on Boot Barn all the way to up to $31 and keeps an Overweight rating in place. The firm thinks Boot Barn could see double-digit operating margins as the business continues to show momentum.

Shares of Boot Barn are up 11.92% in premarket trading to $26.00 and are giving every indication that they will threaten the 52-week high of $26.25 today.

Previously: Boot Barn beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)