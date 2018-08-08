RMR gains 2.9% after fiscal Q3 beat

Aug. 08, 2018 8:52 AM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)RMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) rises 2.9% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 58 cents beat consensus by 8 cents and total revenue of $62.1M exceeded expectations by $2.8M.
  • Q3 total revenue increased 12% from $55.5M a year earlier; adjusted EPS compares with 48 cents a year ago.
  • Management services revenue $47.3M rose 6% from $44.6M a year earlier.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA $28.5M vs. $27.4M a year ago; adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.1% slipped from 57.2% a year earlier.
  • Total assets under management of $30.0B vs. $27.9B as of June 30, 2017.
  • After the end of the quarter, RMR formed the RMR Office Property Fund LP and committed to contribute up to $100M to it; ABP Trust, or Portnoy
    Family Office, is contributing $206M of owned office properties to the fund.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: RMR Group beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)
