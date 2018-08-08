Keurig Dr Pepper says integration efforts are on track

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issues its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company, although results for the Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple business were separated out.

KGM reported sales growth of 0.1% during the quarter and operating income of $288M.

DPS showed sales growth of 5% and operating income of $362M.

Keurig Dr Pepper management says the post-merger integration efforts are on track and the company is "very confident" on synergy targets.

Looking ahead, KDP sees EPS of $1.02 to $1.07 in Q3 when results will be combined.

KDP -0.67% premarket to $23.70 vs. a post-merger range of $13.40 to $25.25.

